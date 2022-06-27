Young Boys vs Neuchatel Xamax Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2022

Young Boys will kick off their preparations for the new season when they take on Neuchatel Xamax in a friendly at the TBC Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts secured a somewhat disappointing third-placed finish in the Super League last season, while Xamax finished sixth in the second tier.

Young Boys will take to the pitch for the first time since May 22 when they claimed a 3-0 victory over Grasshopper Zurich in last season's finale.

Raphael Wicky’s men picked up 60 points from 36 games to finish third in the standings, 16 points off league winners FC Zurich. Neuchatel, meanwhile, secured a sixth-placed finish in the Challenge League last season, picking up 50 points from 36 games.

Xamax kicked off their preparations for the new season on June 18 with a 3-0 loss to Basel. They head into Tuesday's game fresh off the back of a 1-1 draw away at FC Sion last Wednesday.

Young Boys vs Neuchatel Xamax Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 53 meetings between the two teams, Young Boys boast a superior record in this fixture.

Neuchatel have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Young Boys have won the last six meetings between the two teams since a 1-0 loss in 2019.

Neuchatel have failed to win their two friendly games so far, managing just one win in their last five away games across competitions.

Young Boys head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in three outings, having picked up seven points from their final three Super League games last season.

Young Boys vs Neuchatel Xamax Prediction

Neuchatel Xamax take on a fully rested Young Boys side in shaky form, having failed to win their opening two friendly games. Young Boys boast a significantly superior crop of players, so they should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-0 Neuchatel Xamax.

Young Boys vs Neuchatel Xamax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys.

Tip 2: First to score - Young Boys (Young Boys have opened the scoring in the last six meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner-kicks in six of their last eight meetings).

