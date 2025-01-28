Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Action resumes in the UEFA Champions League as Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade lock horns at the Wankdorf Stadion on Wednesday. Both sides find themselves separated by just three points at the wrong end of the table and will be looking to bow out of the competition on a positive note.

Young Boys were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game in the Swiss Super League as they played out a goalless draw with Grasshopper Zurich last Saturday.

With that result, Giorgio Contini’s men have gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine league matches — claiming four wins and four draws — a run that has seen them climb into ninth place in the table.

Young Boys now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they have endured a horror campaign so far, losing each of their seven matches while conceding 23 goals and scoring just three to sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Like Wednesday’s hosts, Red Star Belgrade were left empty-handed yet again in the Champions League as they fell to a 3-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven last time out.

Before that, Vladan Milojevic’s men were on an eight-game unbeaten run, picking up one draw and seven wins, including three consecutive victories in the Serbian top flight, where they hold a healthy 17-point lead at the top of the table.

Red Star Belgrade have managed just one win from their seven Champions League matches so far while losing six to sit 32nd in the standings with three points from a possible 21.

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade claiming one win each from their previous six clashes.

Young Boys have failed to win five of their most recent six matches, losing three and claiming two draws since kicking off the year with a 4-1 victory over Sepsi.

Red Star Belgrade have won all but one of their last seven away matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 defeat against AC Milan on December 11 being the exception.

Young Boys are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive home games, picking up four wins and one draw since late October.

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade will be playing for pride on Wednesday as they find themselves at the wrong end of the standings after what has been a shambolic campaign.

While the Swiss outfit will look to finally taste victory, we predict Red Star Belgrade will come away with all three points and leave the hosts empty-handed yet again.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-2 Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Star Belgrade to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Red Star’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the visitors’ last 10 games)

