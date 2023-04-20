Young Boys vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Young Boys welcome Servette to Stadion Wankdorf for a matchday 29 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Basel at the weekend. Jean-Pierre Nsame put them ahead in the eighth minute before Zeki Amdouni stepped off the bench to level matters in the 68th minute. Servette, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless encounter at home against Lugano.

This clash is a battle between the top two. Young Boys lead the way at the summit, having garnered 58 points from 28 games. They have a 17-point lead over second-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 194 times, with Servette leading 85-62.

Their most recent meeting three weeks ago saw Servette register a 2-1 comeback win at home.

That defeat was Young Boys' sole reverse in 25 games since September.

Seven of their last nine gameshave produced at least three goals.

Young Boys have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine home games across competitions.

Five of Servette's last six away games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with four games ending in a share of the spoils.

Young Boys have conceded seven goals in 14 games in front of their fans this season.

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction

Young Boys are champions-in-waiting and will relish the chance to steer further clear of their nearest challengers. A victory will all but guarantee them a fifth league crown in six years.

They will also have revenge on their mind, following a defeat to the visitors three weeks ago. Servette, meanwhile, will look to hold on to second spot to qualify for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Young Boys should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette

Young Boys vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

