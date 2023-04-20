Create

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Apr 20, 2023 13:19 GMT
Young Boys host Servette on Saturday.

Young Boys welcome Servette to Stadion Wankdorf for a matchday 29 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Basel at the weekend. Jean-Pierre Nsame put them ahead in the eighth minute before Zeki Amdouni stepped off the bench to level matters in the 68th minute. Servette, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless encounter at home against Lugano.

This clash is a battle between the top two. Young Boys lead the way at the summit, having garnered 58 points from 28 games. They have a 17-point lead over second-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have clashed 194 times, with Servette leading 85-62.
  • Their most recent meeting three weeks ago saw Servette register a 2-1 comeback win at home.
  • That defeat was Young Boys' sole reverse in 25 games since September.
  • Seven of their last nine gameshave produced at least three goals.
  • Young Boys have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine home games across competitions.
  • Five of Servette's last six away games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with four games ending in a share of the spoils.
  • Young Boys have conceded seven goals in 14 games in front of their fans this season.

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction

Young Boys are champions-in-waiting and will relish the chance to steer further clear of their nearest challengers. A victory will all but guarantee them a fifth league crown in six years.

They will also have revenge on their mind, following a defeat to the visitors three weeks ago. Servette, meanwhile, will look to hold on to second spot to qualify for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Young Boys should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette

Young Boys vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

