Young Boys vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Young Boys welcome Servette to Stadion Wankdorf for a matchday 29 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (April 22).
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Basel at the weekend. Jean-Pierre Nsame put them ahead in the eighth minute before Zeki Amdouni stepped off the bench to level matters in the 68th minute. Servette, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless encounter at home against Lugano.
This clash is a battle between the top two. Young Boys lead the way at the summit, having garnered 58 points from 28 games. They have a 17-point lead over second-placed Servette.
Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed 194 times, with Servette leading 85-62.
- Their most recent meeting three weeks ago saw Servette register a 2-1 comeback win at home.
- That defeat was Young Boys' sole reverse in 25 games since September.
- Seven of their last nine gameshave produced at least three goals.
- Young Boys have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine home games across competitions.
- Five of Servette's last six away games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with four games ending in a share of the spoils.
- Young Boys have conceded seven goals in 14 games in front of their fans this season.
Young Boys vs Servette Prediction
Young Boys are champions-in-waiting and will relish the chance to steer further clear of their nearest challengers. A victory will all but guarantee them a fifth league crown in six years.
They will also have revenge on their mind, following a defeat to the visitors three weeks ago. Servette, meanwhile, will look to hold on to second spot to qualify for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
Young Boys should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette
Young Boys vs Servette Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Young Boys to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals