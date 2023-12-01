Young Boys vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Young Boys will welcome Servette to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday 16 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda in the UEFA Champions League at the same venue. They went ahead through Kosta Nedeljokovic's eighth-minute own goal, while Lewin Blum doubled their lead in the 29th minute.

Servette, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League. Romelu Lukaku put the Italians ahead in the 21st minute, but Chris Bedia drew the game level six minutes into the second half.

Les Grenats will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a routine 2-0 home win over Grasshoppers. Young Boys' last league game came in a 3-1 defeat away to FC Zurich.

The loss saw them drop to second spot in the table on 28 points, joint-level with third-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 198th meeting between the two sides. Young Boys have 85 wins to their name, Servette were victorious on 70 occasions while 42 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Young Boys claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Servette are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning eight games in this sequence.

Four of Young Boys' last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Servette's last six away games, including each of the last four have produced under 2.5 goals.

Five of Young Boys' last six games in all competitions have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction

Young Boys guaranteed springtime continental football with their midweek victory. Raphael Wicky's side lost top spot in the table with their defeat to Zurich last weekend and will want to get back to winning ways here.

It will not come easy though, as Servette have been impressive across the last few months and are also fresh off securing Conference League football next year.

The game is likely to be keenly contested but we are tipping Young Boys to narrowly edge the match.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette

Young Boys vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to win either half