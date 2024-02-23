Young Boys vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Young Boys welcome Servette to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday 25 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday. Goals in either half from Viktor Gyokeres and Silvere Ganvoula ensured that the spoils were shared. The draw saw Young Boys eliminated with a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

They now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 1-0 home win over Lausanne Ouchy.

Servette, meanwhile, were also in continental action, claiming a 1-0 win at Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets in theUEFA Europa Conference League playoff second leg. Timothe Cognat's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Maroons qualified with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Their last Swiss Super League game was a 2-1 comeback home win over Lugano. The victory left them in second spot with 44 points, while Young Boys lead the way at the summit with 51 points.

Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 199th meeting between the two sides. Servette lead 85-70..

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2023.

Four of Young Boys' last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Servette's last six league games have produced at least nine corners.

Young Boys have the best defensive record at home this season, with seven goals conceded in 12 games.

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction

Young Boys got eliminated from the continent in midweek and can now channel all their focus to their title defence domestically. They hold a seven-point advantage over second-placed Servette and are still in the running in the Swiss Cup.

Servette, meanwhile, know that a win will them just four points behind their hosts and will go all out for it as they seek a first league triumph this millennium. However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette

Young Boys vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals