Young Boys vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025 

Young Boys and Servette will battle for three points in their opening game of the new Swiss Super League campaign on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The hosts have not been in action since concluding their last league campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Lugano to finish third in May 2025. They finalized preparations for the new campaign with a 5-4 defeat to Bochum, having led 4-1 at the break.

Servette, meanwhile, kick-started their campaign with a shock 1-0 away win over Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier. Samuel Mraz broke the deadlock in the 13th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They will turn their focus back to the league scene as they aim to build on their runners-up finish last term.

Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Servette have 87 wins from the last 206 head-to-head games. Young Boys were victorious 73 times while 44 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Young Boys' last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Servette's last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with five goals in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction

Young Boys had a relatively disappointing campaign last season. They finished in third spot but will be hoping to reclaim the title. They had a less than ideal pre-season campaign, failing to win their last three friendlies.

Servette, for their part, would be buoyed by their surprise win in Czechia over Plzen. This gives them a narrow advantage in the tie but their focus is likely to be more channeled to the return fixture on the continent.

The home side should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette

Young Boys vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

