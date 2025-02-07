Young Boys vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025 

Young Boys and Sion will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 23 clash on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Yverdon at the same venue in midweek. Christian Fassnacht and Rayan Raveloson scored to put them 2-0 up by the ninth minute while their visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute. Antonio Marchesano halved the deficit in the 64th minute but Chris Bedia, Joel Monteiro, Kastriot Imeri and Ebrima Colley scored a goal each to complete the rout.

Sion, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home to Servette. Kreshnik Hajrizi and Alexis Antunes scored a goal for each side to ensure the game was level at the break. Miroslav Stevanovic put the visitors ahead in the 53rd minute while Benjamin Kololli scored a brace of penalties to seemingly turn the game around in Sion's favor but Enzo Crivelli equalized from the spot in the eighth minute of injury time.

The stalemate left Didier Tholot's side in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 22 games. Young Boys are eighth on 31 points.

Young Boys vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 81 wins from the last 175 head-to-head games. Sion were victorious on 56 occasions while 38 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2024 when Sion claimed a 3-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Sion have made a four-game winless start to 2025 (three losses).

Young Boys are aiming to win three successive league games for the first time this season.

Five of Sion's last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Young Boys vs Sion Prediction

Young Boys' disastrous season saw them finish bottom of the UEFA Champions League without picking a single point. They have seemingly rebounded from that to win consecutive league games for the first time this season, highlighting how poor the defending champions have been.

Sion, for their part, have made a poor start to the calendar year, losing their first three league games of 2025. They missed their opportunity to register a first win of the year when they conceded an equalizer deep into injury time against Servette last time out.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Sion

Young Boys vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

