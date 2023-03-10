Young Boys vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

BSC Young Boys and Sion will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 24 fixture on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Winterthur in a game between two sides at opposite ends of the standings last weekend. Elia Meschack put Young Boys ahead in the 21st minute before Roman Buess stepped off the bench and equalised with his first touch to ensure a share of the spoils.

Sion, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Lugano at home. Goals in either half from Ousmane Doumbia and Giovanni Sio ensured parity. The draw left them in ninth spot, having garnered 23 points from as many games.

They're ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur on goal difference. Young Boys lead the way at the summit, having garnered 48 points from 23 games, and have a 13-point cushion over second-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 170 previous occasions, with Young Boys leading 79-53.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 stalemate in October 2022.

Sion are winless in 12 league games, losing seven.

Young Boys have drawn their last three Super League games but are unbeaten in 19 competitive outings.

Young Boys' last seven league games have had goals at both ends.

Five of their last six meetings have had at least three goals.

Young Boys have conceded just seven goals in 11 home games in the league this term.

Young Boys form guide: D-W-D-D-W; Sion form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Young Boys vs Sion Prediction

Young Boys have been below their best in recent weeks, but their run of three successive draws is unlikely to scupper their quest for a fifth league crown in six years.

Sion, meanwhile, have relegation fears to worry about, as they're in a four-way race to avoid the drop. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Young Boys ahould claim a comfortable win, but their backline could be breached.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Sion

Young Boys vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time result: Young Boys to win

