Young Boys vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

BSC Young Boys will welcome Sion to Stadion Wankdorf in a Swiss Super League matchday 13 fixture on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 4-1 victory at Lugano on Wednesday. Jean-Pierre Nsame, Ulisses Garcia, Kastriot Imeri and Cedri Itten found the back of the net for the visitors. Reto Ziegler scored what proved to be a consolation for the hosts.

The victory helped Young Boys open up an eight-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 27 points from 12 games. Sion, meanwhile, sit in third spot and have 18 points to show for their efforts after 12 games.

Their most recent outing saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at Winterthur. Matteo Di Giusto's 25th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Young Boys vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 79 wins from their 169 games against Sion. The two teams have shared the spoils on 37 occasions, while 53 games have ended in victory for Sion.

Their most recent meeting in July saw Young Boys claim a 3-0 victory away.

Young Boys have won the last five games between the two teams.

Eight of the last nine games between them have produced at least three goals.

Young Boys have the best defensive record in the league this season, having conceded just two goals in five games.

Sion have the second-highest average goals in away games this season.

Young Boys vs Sion Prediction

Young Boys' early elimination from continental football has left them with just domestic action to focus on. That has worked out to the Bern side's advantage, and they're well on course to wrest the league title from FC Zurich.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Young Boys 4-1 Sion

Young Boys vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win (The hosts have won four and drawn one of their five home league games this season.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Sion have scored in six of their eight away games this season.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.)

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score 2+ goals

