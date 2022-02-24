Young Boys vs Sion prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

Young Boys and Sion will square off at the Stadion Wankdorf in a Swiss Super League matchday 23 fixture on Saturday.
Both sides played out draws in their last league game. The home side were held to a 2-2 draw away to Grasshoppers. All four goals came after the break, with Bendeguz Bola scoring a last-gasp equalizer for the hosts in the fifth minute of injury time.
Sion played out a 1-1 draw with FC Zurich on home turf. Antonio Marchesano scored an equalizing goal for the visitors from the spot in the seventh minute of injury time to cancel out Wesley's 62nd-minute opener.
The draw left them in eighth spot on 26 points while Young Boys sit second, level on points with third-placed Basel and 10 points behind league leaders FC Zurich.
Young Boys vs Sion Head-to-Head
The two sides have clashed on 72 occasions in the past and Young Boys have been vastly superior with 48 wins to their name.
Sion were victorious on 14 occasions while 10 matches ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent competitive meeting came in December 2021 when Young Boys came back from being two goals down to secure a 4-3 victory on home turf.
Young Boys form guide: D-W-D-W-W
Sion form guide: D-L-D-W-W
Young Boys vs Sion Team News
Young Boys
The hosts have several fitness issues to worry about. Christian Fassnacht, Nico Maier, Meschak Elia, Leandro Zbinden, David von Ballmoos and Esteban Petignat are all unavailable due to injuries. Mohamed Ali Camara and Quentin Maceiras are also out due to injuries.
Furthermore, Joel Monteiro is a doubt for the game.
Injuries: Christian Fassnacht, Nico Maier, Meschak Elia, Leandro Zbinden, David von Ballmoos, Esteban Petignat, Mohamed Ali Camara, Quentin Maceiras
Suspension: None
Doubtful: Joel Monteiro
Sion
Siyar Doldur, Patrick Luan and Adryan are all unavailable due to injuries. Luca Zuffi is out with an illness, while Marquinhos Cipriano is suspended.
Injuries: Siyar Doldur, Patrick Luan, Adryan
Suspension: Marquinhos Cipriano
Unavailable: Luca Zuffi
Young Boys vs Sion Predicted XI
Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Racioppi (GK); Jordan Lefort, Sandro Lauper, Lewin Blum, Cedric Zesiger; Miralem Sulejmani, Vincent Sierro, Fabian Rieder, Nicolas Ngameleu; Jordan Siebatcheu, Wilfried Kanga
Sion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kevin Fickentscher (GK); Loris Benito, Jan Bamert, Gaetano Berardi, Dimitri Cavare; Wesley, Anto Grgic, Baltazar; Kevin Bua, Filip Stojilkovic, Itaitinga
Young Boys vs Sion Prediction
Young Boys have been below par this term, which has seen them lose steam in their title defense. However, the home side are still vastly superior to Sion and are expected to secure maximum points.
The visitors should do enough to take advantage of Young Boys' expansive style by scoring but we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Sion