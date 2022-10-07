Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Young Boys will welcome St. Gallen to the Wankdorf Stadion in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (October 8).

Young Boys failed in their title defence last season, finishing third, as FC Zurich clinched their 13th title with a double-digit lead. The hosts are leading the standings with 20 points this time but need three points to keep second-placed Servette at bay.

St. Gallen, who sit third with 15 points, are in good shape and could make life difficult for the league leaders. Both teams have got the better of each other on several occasions.

The visitors have won the top flight twice, doing so in 1903-04 and 1999-2000. They finished fifth last season and will look for a better finish this time. A win at Wankdorf Stadion will boost their confidence.

St. Gallen, though, are coming off successive losses, and another defeat will see them slide down the standings. Espen won 2-1 in the reverse fixture last month, but another win - this time away - could be a tougher proposition.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have not lost to St. Gallen at the Wankdorf Stadion since their hostilities began in July 2019.

The two teams have seen 12 red cards in their clashes, with eight for Young Boys and four for St. Gallen.

Young Boys have won four of their last five home games, losing once.

St. Gallen have lost three of their last five away matches, winning twice.

Young Boys have won four of their last five games, losing once, while St. Gallen have won two times and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Young Boys – W-W-W-L-W, L-L-W-L-W.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction

Young Boys will be doing without the services of injured goalkeeper Leandro Zbinden and suspended left-back Ulisses Garcia.

St. Gallen have four players sidelined with injuries, including top scorer Fabian Schubert, while centre-back Basil Stillhart is suspended. Young Boys, with their better form and home advantage, should win this one.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 St. Gallen

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Young Boys

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Young Boys to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Gallen to score - Yes

