Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2023 

Young Boys host St. Gallen at the Wankdorf Stadium on Saturday in the Swiss Super League, looking to strenghten their position atop the league table.

With 32 points from 16 games, the reigning Swiss champions are once again leading the charge, but Zurich, who are just two points off them, have a game in hand.

After two winless games, Young Boys bounced back with a narrow 1-0 win over Stade Lausanne-Ouchy on Thursday. Jean-Pierre Nsame scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute before Saidy Janko was sent off for Ouchy 11 minutes later.

Having struggled earlier on, St. Gallen have won four of their last five games and five of their last seven to climb to third with 30 points from 16 games.

In their most recent outing, the Espen beat Yverdon 4-0. Willem Geubbels netted a brace, while Chadrac Akolo and Isaac Osa's Schmidt scored to knock the visitors out the park.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 174 clashes between the two sides, with Young Boys leading 87-39.

The fixture hasn't seen a draw in six games.

Having beaten Young Boys in their last game, St. Gallen are looking to record consecutive wins in the fixture for the first time since the 2004-05 season: 1-0 in September 2005 and 3-2 in March 2005.

Young Boys are 33 games unbeaten to St. Gallen at home since March 2005.

Young Boys have scored against St. Gallen in 13 games across competitions.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction

Young Boys have a terrific record in the fixture, which holds them in good stead, but their form this season hasn't been the best.

They're unbeaten in three games, while St. Gallen have flown high this season and have looked strong in recent weeks. It could end in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-2 St. Gallen

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes