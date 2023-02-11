Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Young Boys and St. Gallen will go head-to-head at the Stade de Suisse in round 20 of the Swiss Super League on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Young Boys turned in a resilient team performance, fighting back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at FC Luzern on Sunday.

They're unbeaten in seven games acrosscompetitions, claiming five wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

With 42 points from 19 games, Young Boys hold a healthy 14-point lead atop the Super League table.

Meanwhile, St. Gallen returned to winning ways in style, brushing aside Servette FC 3-0 last Saturday.

Before that, they were on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing twice in that time.

St. Gallen are second in the standings, picking up 28 points from 19 games.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 44 wins from the last 78 meetings..

St. Gallen have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Young Boys are unbeaten in 26 home matches against St. Gallen, claiming 20 wins and six draws since July 2009.

St. Gallen have managed just two wins away from home in the league, claiming one draw and losing six of their nine games.

Young Boys boasts the division’s best home record with seven wins and 23 points from nine games.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction

While St. Gallen will look to build on their victory over Servette, they take on a rampant Young Boys side yet to lose at home this season. The hosts have been rock-solid since the turn of the year and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 St. Gallen

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last six clashes between Young Boys and St. Gallen.)

