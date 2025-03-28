Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Young Boys and St. Gallen battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 29 clash on Saturday at the Stadion Wankdorf.

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 victory at Basel before the international break. Young Boys went ahead in the opening seconds, through Christian Fassnacht. Nigerian forward Philip Otele equalised midway through the second half, but Fassnacht completed his brace in the 78th minute to secure Young Boys' win and put a dent in Basel's title hopes.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Lausanne. Aliou Balde and Alvyn Sanches's first-half goals put Lausanne two goals ahead at the break, and they held on to their lead despite playing the final 34 minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

The loss saw St. Gallen drop behind Lausanne to eighth in the standings, with 39 points from 28 games, while YB are fifth with 43 points.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 90 wins from their last 179 head-to-head games with St. Gallen, losing 40.

Their most recent clash in December saw YB claim a 3-1 home win.

Their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

St. Gallen have won one of their last five league games, losing three.

Five of YB's last six games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

Seven of St. Gallen's last eight away games have produced less than three goals.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction

Young Boys have rebounded from their poor start to the season and have been the most in-form side over the last 10 games. The Bern outfit have won their last four home games and have won the last eight head-to-head games they have hosted.

St. Gallen, for their part, are aiming to win a head-to-head game at this stadium for the first time in two decades. However, expect Young Boys to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 St. Gallen

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

