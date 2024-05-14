Young Boys vs St Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24

Young Boys will be looking to clinch the Swiss Super League title when they play host to St. Gallen on Thursday. Peter Zeidler’s side have failed to win their last 28 visits to the Wankdorf Stadion and will head into the game looking to end this 15-year spell.

Young Boys had to put their Swiss top-flight title champagne on ice at the weekend as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Lugano on home turf.

Before that, Joël Magnin’s men were on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since the start of April.

Despite last weekend’s defeat, Young Boys hold a six-point lead at the top of the table and could be crowned champions with all three points on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Albert Vallci came up trumps for St. Gallen last time out as he cancelled out Timothé Cognat’s 25th-minute opener to hand them a 1-1 draw against Servette.

With that result, Zeidler’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and five draws since March’s 3-2 loss against Lugano.

With 54 points from 35 matches, Lugano are currently fourth in the league standings, three points above fifth-placed FC Zurich just outside the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification places.

Young Boys vs St Gallen Head-To-Head

With 47 wins from the last 83 meetings between the sides, Young Boys boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. St. Gallen have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Young Boys Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

St Gallen Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Young Boys vs St Gallen Team News

Young Boys

The hosts remain without Noah Persson, Joel Monteiro and Loris Benito, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Noah Persson, Joel Monteiro, Loris Benito

Suspended: None

St Gallen

St. Gallen will be without several players down the spine of the team as they continue their spells on the sidelines through injuries.

Injured: Musah Nuhu, Gregory Karlen, Nikolaj Möller, Betim Fazliji, Richard van der Venne

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs St Gallen Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Ballmoos; Saidy Janko, Mohamed Aly Camara, Aurele Amenda, Jaouen Hadjam; Cheikh Niasse, Sandro Lauper, Lukasz Lakomy; Meschack Elia, Cedric Itten, Ebrima Colley

St Gallen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Mattia Zanotti, Jozo Stanic, Albert Vallci, Isaac Schmidt; Lukas Goertler, Jordi Quintilla, Christian Witzig; Mihailo Stevanovic, Willem Geubbels, Chadrac Akolo

Young Boys vs St Gallen Prediction

Following last weekend’s defeat, Young Boys will head into Thursday looking to find their feet and secure the title-winning victory.

Magnin’s men have been imperious in the history of this fixture and we expect them to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-0 St Gallen