Young Boys vs Stade-Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Young Boys will welcome Stade-Lausanne to Stadion Wankdorf for a rescheduled Swiss Super League matchday five clash on Wednesday (December 6).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Servette on Sunday. Chris Bedia put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, while Silvere Ganvoula drew the game level just before the hour mark.

Stade-Lausanne also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Basel. Anton Kade gave Basel the lead in only the second minute, while Mergim Qarri drew the game level in the 71st minute.

The draw left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 11 points from 16 games. Young Boys remain in second spot with 29 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Young Boys vs Stade-Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second clash between the two sides. Their sole meeting came in September 2022 when Young Boys claimed a 1-0 away victory in the second round of the Swiss Cup.

Stade-Lausanne are on an eight-game winless streak in all competitions, losing five games in this sequence.

Young Boys' last four games in all competitions have produced over 11 corner kicks.

Stade-Lausanne have the worst attacking record in the league this season, having scored just 17 goals in 15 games.

Young Boys have the best defensive home record in the league with just six goals conceded in seven games in front of their fans.

Young Boys vs Stade-Lausanne Prediction

Young Boys missed the chance to go top of the table with their draw at home to Servette over the weekend. Raphael Wicky's side will get a second opportunity to make amends when they welcome Lausanne Ouchy in their rescheduled game.

Stade-Lausanne have struggled to get going in what is their first season in the top-flight. They look primed to be relegated back to the Challenge League after just one season.

Young Boys tend to get the job done against the lower-ranked sides and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-0 Stade-Lausanne

Young Boys vs Stade-Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score in both halves