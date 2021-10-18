Young Boys vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Villarreal will be looking to register their first win of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign as they travel to take on Young Boys on Wednesday.

Two teams that had contrasting fortunes against Group E giants Manchester United will lock horns at the Stade de Suisse on Wednesday night. While Young Boys copped a last-gasp winner against the Red Devils in their Champions League opener, Villarreal fell to a Cristiano Ronaldo winner in the dying embers of their second group stage game.

The game against Villarreal is a very important one for David Wagner's men after conceding a 1-0 defeat against Atalanta in their latest Champions League outing. They sit second in Group E for now and will need to make the most of their home advantage to keep Villarreal at the bottom of the group.

They did well to earn a draw in the 94th minute of their latest Swiss Super League game against Luzern after being reduced to 10-men in the 39th minute. Unai Emery's side are tough to break down but they have been nowhere near their best in the new season.

They sit 11th in La Liga after losing 1-2 to Osasuna at home in their latest outing. The Yellow Submarine have won just two of their 11 games so far this term and need to desperately get back to winning ways to salvage their season. Their last win in the Champions League came all the way back in 2009 against Panathinaikos.

Young Boys vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

This will be the first ever meeting between Young Boys and Villarreal.

Young Boys form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Villarreal form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Young Boys vs Villarreal Team News

Young Boys

Young Boys have an array of injury problems heading into this important fixture against Villarreal. They are without as many as six players. Fabian Lustenberger, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Esteban Petignat, Joel Monteiro, Cedric Zesiger and Guillaume Faivre are sidelined due to injuries.

Injuries: Fabian Lustenberger, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Esteban Petignat, Joel Monteiro, Cedric Zesiger, Guillaume Faivre

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Villarreal

Villarreal have had to navigate the early stages of the 2021-22 season amid mounting injury concerns. But they are back to full strength and Unai Emery finally has his entire squad to choose from as they take on Young Boys.

Gerard Moreno, Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremi Pino could lead the attack for the Yellow Submarine on Wednesday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Young Boys vs Villarreal Predicted Lineups

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Mohamed Ali Camara, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Christopher Martins Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alberto Moreno, Pau Torres, Aissa Mandi, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Young Boys vs Villarreal Prediction

Also Read

Young Boys have lost just one of their 13 matches so far this season. Villarreal, on the other hand, have won just two of their 11. Young Boys have fared well at home and Unai Emery's men haven't won on the road up until now this term. This will be a tightly contested affair but Young Boys are likely to nick it.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Villarreal

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith