Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2023

Young Boys will welcome Winterthur to Stadion Wankdorf in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Preview

The two teams are separated by 25 points ahead of matchday 18. Young Boys have established a chunky 12-point lead atop the standings after claiming 11 wins out of 17 games, drawing five and losing one. They hold 38 points while second-placed Lugano are on 26. The hosts have been almost flawless at home.

After winning four straight Super League titles between 2017–18 and 2020–21, YB finished third last season. They have glory in their sights this term and are pretty much on track to annex the championship. With last season's winners, Zurich, out of the picture – bottom of the table – the path appears to be smooth for Young Boys.

Winterthur sit above the basement with 16 points after recording four wins, four draws, and eight losses across 16 games. They won the Swiss Challenge League (second tier) last season to earn a promotion to the top flight. It marked their return to the Swiss Super League for the first time since the 1916-17 season.

FCW are hoping to progress to a mid-table position by the end of the campaign. They have played five successive friendly matches ahead of the resumption of the league, winning four and losing one. Winterthur were crushed 5-1 by Young Boys when the two sides last met. Their previous meeting was also dominated by the hosts 4-1.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have won three of their last five matches with Winterthur, with two ending in stalemates.

Young Boys have outscored Winterthur 15-7 across the six matches they have played together.

Young Boys have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Winterthur have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Young Boys have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Winterthur have won four times and lost once.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction

Jean-Pierre Nsame (nine goals) and Cedric Itten (five goals, four assists) are the hosts’ main attacking threats. But three players will miss the clash due to injury while Meschack Elia is suspended.

Goalkeepers Timothy Fayulu and Jozef Pukaj have been sidelined with injuries. Roman Buess (three goals and three assists) and Matteo Di Giusto (three goals) will lead the visitors.

Young Boys are expected to win due to their superior quality as a team.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Winterthur

Young Boys vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Young Boys

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Young Boys to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Winterthur to score - Yes

