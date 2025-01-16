Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The Swiss Super League will return from its winter break this weekend, with Young Boys and Winterthur battling for three points on Saturday (January 18th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The hosts were last in action when they claimed a 2-1 comeback win over Servette on home turf in December 2024. They went behind to Dereck Kutesa's sixth-minute strike but Darian Males equalized in the 37th minute. The 23-year-old completed his brace three minutes into the second half to help Young Boys claim all three points.

Winterthur, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat at home to Luzern in their last league game. Thibault Klidje and Donat Rrudhani scored either side of Antoine Baroan to put the visitors 2-1 up by the 23rd minute. Matteo Di Giusto and Nishan Burkart scored to give Winterthur a 3-2 lead at the break. However, Severin Ottiger and Adrian Grbic scored late goals in injury time to complete a spectacular comeback win for Luzern.

The loss left Ognjen Zaric's side at the foot of the standings, having garnered just 13 points from 18 games. Young Boys are in ninth with 23 points to their name.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 32 wins from the last 59 head-to-head games. Winterthur were victorious on 15 occasions while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when YB claimed a 4-1 away win.

Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Young Boys' last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction

Young Boys have won each of the last six head-to-head games. The Bern outfit have won four of their last five home games in front of their fans and will be expected to claim maximum points as they welcome the league's worst side.

Winterthur are winless in their last five games across competitions (three losses). They are also without a win in this fixture since March 2001.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Winterthur

Young Boys vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - YB to score over 1.5 goals

