Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29, 2023

Young Boys and Winterthur draw the curtain on their Swiss Super League campaign when they face off at the Stade de Suisse on Monday (May 29).

While the visitors will look to confirm their safety for another season, Wicky’s side set out in search of a morale-boosting result ahead of their upcoming cup final. Newly crowned champions Young Boys suffered a 2-0 defeat to FC Lugano when they squared off at the Cornaredo Stadium on Thursday.

Before that, Raphael Wicky’s men were on a four-game undefeated run, picking up ten points from a possible 12. With their Swiss Cup final against Lugano on the horizon, Young Boys will look to pick up a morale-boosting win and end the league campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, Winterthur failed to secure their top-flight status in midweek, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against FC Zurich. Bruno Berner’s side have lost their last three games, scoring just one goal and conceding five since a 1-0 win over FC Sion on May 6.

With 32 points from 35 games, Winterthur are ninth in the league table, just one point above rock-bottom Sion in the dreaded relegation playoff spot.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 16 meetings, Young Boys have been dominant in the fixture.

Winterthur have managed just one win in that period, which came in the 2017 Swiss Cup quarterfinals, while seven games have ended all square.

Young Boys are on a five-game unbeaten run against Berner’s side, claiming three wins and two draws since their 2017 cup defeat.

Winterthur have lost all but one of their last seven outings, with a 1-0 win over FC Sion on May 6 being the exception.

Young Boys are yet to lose a league game at home this season, picking up 13 wins and four draws in 17 games so far.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction

While a win will secure safety, Winterthur face a Young Boys side who have blitzed the title race. The new champions will look to end the campaign unbeaten at home and should close out the league campaign with a win.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Winterthur

Young Boys vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been less than five bookings in all but one of their last eight clashes.)

