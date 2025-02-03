Young Boys vs Yverdon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Young Boys and Yverdon will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 22 clash on Wednesday (February 5th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Lausanne over the weekend. They were two goals up at the break, with Joel Monteiro breaking the deadlock in the opening seconds of the game while Filip Ugrinic doubled the lead from the spot in the 12th minute. Morgan Poaty halved the deficit just past the hour mark.

Yverdon, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Winterthur with a 3-0 home win. Boris Cespedes opened the scoring from 12 yards out in the 11th minute while Marley Ake and Moussa Baradji added second-half goals.

The victory saw them climb to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from as many games. YB are eighth on 28 points.

Young Boys vs Yverdon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 11 wins from the last 23 head-to-head games. Yverdon were victorious six times while six games ended in draws.

One of those draws came in August 2024 when the two sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Four of Young Boys' last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Yverdon's last eight competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Yverdon's victory last weekend ended their 11-game winless run across competitions (seven losses).

Young Boys' last four games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Young Boys vs Yverdon Prediction

Young Boys made a four-game winless start to 2025 but rebounded with a hard-fought victory over the weekend. Giorgio Contini's side are the favorites here and will be expected to claim maximum points against their relegation-threatened visitors.

Yverdon boosted their survival hopes with their victory against Winterthur. It was their first win in any competition since October 2024. Furthermore, they are winless in this fixture since May 2001.

YB have blown hot and cold this season but should still have enough firepower to dispatch their hosts. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-0 Yverdon

Young Boys vs Yverdon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

