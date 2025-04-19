Young Boys vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Young Boys will host Zurich at Wankdorf Stadion on Monday in the final round of the 2024-25 Swiss Super League regular season. The hosts will be looking to end the regular season with a result that could potentially see them move up to second place.

YB have dropped points in their last two games, most recently suffering an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Luzern last time out. The hosts had a difficult first half to the season but have since stepped things up, moving up to fourth place, eight points off the top, and will be hoping to mount a late title defense when the championship playoffs begin.

Zurich still have all to play for in the final game of the regular season as they could miss out on championship playoff qualification if they fail to get any points on Monday. The visitors received a 4-0 thrashing from league leaders Basel last Saturday to make it three games without a win and are now only three points clear of eighth-placed St. Gallen, who have a more robust goal difference than Ricardo Moniz’s side.

Young Boys vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 148 previous occasions going into Monday's clash. Young Boys have won 60 of those games, 37 have ended in draws, while Zurich have won the remaining 51.

Six of the last 10 meetings between the sides have ended in draws, with the two teams winning two each of the remaining four.

The hosts have managed to score a decent seven goals across the last five meetings with Zurich.

The two sides have met three times this season. Two of those games ended in draws, while Young Boys picked up a 3-2 win in the third meeting.

YB have conceded 41 goals in the Swiss top-flight this season. Only Basel (32) have shipped fewer.

Young Boys vs Zurich Prediction

Young Boys are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will receive a huge boost from their home advantage, as they have the best home record in the league this season.

FCZ boast an impressive away form but will need to be at their best against the defending champions to get a season-defining point.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Zurich

Young Boys vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six matches)

