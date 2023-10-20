Young Boys vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Young Boys and FC Zurich battle for three points in a top-of-the-table Swiss Super League matchday 11 clash on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 home win over Basel before the international break. Jean-Pierre Nsame, Ulisses Garcia and Cedric Itten found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a five-goal thriller at home to Winterthur. Nikola Boranijasevic, Antonio Marchesano and Fabian Rohner scored for Zurich, while Matteo Di Giusto and Sayfallah Ltaief netted for Winterthur.

The win left Der Stadtclub atop the standings, having garnered 22 points from 10 games. They hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Young Boys.

Young Boys vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 210th meeting between the two sides. Zurich lead 83-81.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Five of Young Boys' last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Zurich are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions this term, winning eight.

Five of Young Boys' last seven games across competitions have produced at least nine corners.

Zurich have scored at least twice in five of their last six games across competitions.

Young Boys vs Zurich Prediction

Young Boys find themselves two points off the summit albeit with a game in hand. The defending champions know that a win will take them to the top and give them an edge in the early title race.

Zurich, for their part seem eager to make up for their disappointing campaign last season. They have been nearly unstoppable across competitions this season and also have an edge with their lack of continental football.

There's little to choose from between the two sides, with their last three clashes ending in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Zurich

Young Boys vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners

Tip 5 - Young Boys to win or draw