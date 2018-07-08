Youngest players from the last 5 editions of the World Cup

Kylian Mbape is the youngest player left in the World Cup and also a contender for Best Young player

The 2018 World Cup in Russia has four teams left and the final week of the competition is upon us.

All the 23-man squads of the nations participating at the World Cup have done their nations, fans and themselves proud. Putting on an incredible display of heart, grit and fight, the World Cup has exceeded expectation and been one of the best tournaments in the history of the game.

A number of breakout stars have been found while some old fights have shown us they've still got a lot of fight in them while the youngster has dazzled again under the light. All in all the Russian World Cup has been a treat to watch.

The massive global reach of today’s game means young children around the world get a glimpse of it likes to compete at the highest stage. With next World Cup in Qatar and then North America, few kids watching today could play at the grandest stage of them all in four or eight years time.

Heading into the final week of the tournament we take a look back at the five youngster players in the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Femi Opabunmi (Nigeria) in 2002

Opabunmi during his playing days

Former Nigerian youth prodigy, Femi Opabunmi made a lot of headlines in 2001 during the U-17 World Championships as he displayed some fantastic performances, earning himself a national team call-up.

With a lot of people taking notice, Opabunmi was selected for the country's World Cup squad and made his debut at the age of 17 years, 3 months, and 9 days in a game against England in Osaka.

The game ended 0-0 although Opabunmi was never called up to the national team set-up thereafter. He made only 3 appearances for his country and retired from the sport after a gruesome eye injury cut short his career.

He began his career in France in 2001 and then moved to Greece and Isreal for short stint and called time on his career after 5 years at the age of 23. Opabunmi was a left winger who showcased some superb displays as a youngster although could never display his skill at his best due to his injury.