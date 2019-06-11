Your Ultimate guide to Copa America 2019 – Squads and Group Fixtures

Copa America 2019 Official Draw

This week a festival of international football will take place in Brazil as the highly anticipated Copa America 2019 gets underway. Featuring all 10 South American teams and two guests from Asia. Winners of the recent Asian Cup Qatar and runners up Japan will be looking to show their wits and make an impression on the competition. The Competition will begin on Friday the 14th of June and end on Sunday the 7th of July.

Group A

Brazil v Honduras

Brazil

Brazil will be hoping they can handle the burden of pressure they carry with being the hosts. Anything other than a tournament win could see coach Tite lose his job. This is the first time Brazil will host an International tournament since the 2014 World Cup. They will be without the world’s most expensive player Neymar, following an injury during a warm-up game us Qatar.

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Cássio, Ederson

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Miranda, Éder Militão, Filipe Luís, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fagner

Midfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Lucas Paquetá

Forwards: David Neres, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison

Bolivia

Bolivia are massive underdogs in this group, and if they managed to get out of the group it will be a great achievement. The most notable player in their squad is former Wigan Athletic forward Marcelo Martins.

Bolivia Squad

Goalkeepers: Carlos Lampe, Rubén Cordano, Javier Rojas

Defenders: Saúl Torres, Luis Haquin, Mario Cuéllar, Diego Bejarano, José María Carrasco, Marvin Bejarano, Roberto Fernández, Bolivia Blooming, Adrián Jusino

Midfielders: Alejandro Chumacero, Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Samuel Galindo, Raúl Castro, Paul Arano, Diego Wayar, Fernando Saucedo

Forwards: Marcelo Martins, Leonardo Vaca, Gilbert Álvarez, Rodrigo Ramallo

Venezuela

Venezuela are a team to watch out for in this year’s Copa America and could be something of a dark horse. In recent warm-up matches, they defeated an Argentina side featuring Lionel Messi and they will be hopeful they can carry this form into the competition. MLS player of the year last season Josef Martinez will be hoping to play a starring role for La Vinotinto. In a recent warm-up match, they enjoyed an impressive win over the USA with Newcastle striker Solomon Rondon bagging two goals.

Venezuela Squad

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Faríñez, Joel Graterol, Rafael Romo

Defenders: Mikel Villanueva, Yordan Osorio, Jhon Chancellor, Luis Mago, Roberto Rosales, Ronald Hernández, Rolf Feltscher

Midfielders: Júnior Moreno, Yangel Herrera, Darwin Machís, Tomás Rincón, Luis Manuel Seijas, Jhon Murillo, Adalberto Peñaranda, Arquímedes Figuera

Forwards: Fernando Aristeguieta, Josef Martínez, José Salomón Rondón

Peru

Peru will be hoping to impress in this tournament and they will need to step up if they want to go far in the competition as in recent matches they have struggle losing to El Salvador and the last game before their Copa against Colombia they suffered a 3-0 home loss.

Peru Squad

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Cáceda, Patricio Álvarez

Defenders: Luis Abram, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Araujo, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advíncula, Alexander Callens

Midfielders: Paolo Hurtado, Christian Cueva, Renato TapiaI, Jesús Pretell, Yoshimar Yotún, Edison Flores, Christofer Gonzáles

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfán, Raúl Ruidíaz, Andy Polo, André Carrillo

Group A Fixtures

Matchday 1

Brazil vs Bolivia | Kick Off - 01:30 (GMT) 15 June 2019

Venezuela vs Peru | Kick Off - 20:00 (GMT) 15 June 2019

Matchday 2

Bolivia vs Peru | Kick Off - 22:30 (GMT) 18 June 2019

Brazil vs Venezuela | Kick Off - 01:30 (GMT) 19 June 2019

Matchday 3

Bolivia vs Venezuela | Kick Off - 20:00 (GMT) 22 June 2019

Peru vs Brazil | Kick Off - 20:00 (GMT) 22 June 2019

Group B

Can Messi spearhead Argentina to International glory?

Argentina

Lionel Messi and co. will be hoping to perform better than they did during the world cup last year, as they just sneaked out of the group stage eventually being finished off by France in the first knockout round. Since then they have changed managers and it will be Lionel Scaloni task to try and win some silverware in the backyard of the arch nemesis and bring some much-needed confidence to the side. They have been handed a tough group but they will be hopefully of qualifying for the knockout stages and beyond.

Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani , Agustín Marchesín, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Nicolás Otamendi, Ramiro Funes Mori, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Germán Pezzella, Renzo Saravia , Milton Casco, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Ángel Di María , Roberto Pereyra, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Pizarro, Guido Rodríguez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez, Matías Suárez

Colombia

A team full of hope and confidence, they have kept the majority of their World cup squad together for this tournament and they will be hoping this bows in their favor, they have a new Manager in Carlos Queiroz, who will be hoping to use his experience to help the Colombians win their first Trophy since 200. With star-man, James Rodriguez fit and inform he could be the difference for Colombia something they missed during the world cup last year.

Colombia Squad

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Álvaro Montero

Defenders: Cristián Zapata, Stefan Medina, Santiago Arias, William Tesillo, Yerry Mina. Cristian Borja, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios, Edwin Cardona, James Rodríguez, Juan Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuéllar

Forwards: Duván Zapata, Radamel Falcao, Luis Díaz, Luis Muriel, Roger Martínez

Paraguay

The Albirroja isn't a squad blessed with talent but hopefully, the outstanding individuals they do have can help them to be a surprise package in this tournament. The Paraguay squad features premier league players such as West Ham's Fabian Balbuena and the new poster boy for Newcastle United Miguel Almiron. If they can defend deep and use the pace of Almiron and Iturbe on the counter-attack who knows what Paraguay can achieve. Never underestimate the Paraguayans.

Paraguay Squad

Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Junior Fernández, Alfredo Aguilar

Defenders: Iván Piris, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Bruno Valdez, Santiago Arzamendia, Júnior Alonso, Juan Escobar, Iván Torres

Midfielders: Juan Rodrigo Rojas, Matías Rojas, Celso Ortiz, Hernán Pérez, Richard Ortiz, Miguel Almirón

Forwards: Juan Iturbe, Óscar Cardozo, Derlis González, Federico Santandera, Cecilio Domínguez, Óscar Romero

Japan v Qatar - AFC Asian Cup Final

Qatar

No one knows what to expect of Qatar in this tournament but with recent success back in February when they won the Asian Cup, they could be a surprise package in this tournament too. The squad they know how to play with each other and their defensive record on the way to their Asian cup triumph was phenomenal conceding 1 goal in seven matches with the goal coming in the very final game.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Yousef Hassan, Mohammed Al-Bakri

Defenders: Pedro Correa, Abdelkarim Hassan, Al-Mahdi Ali Mukhtar, Tarek Salman, Hamid Ismail, Tameem Al-Muhaza, Bassam Al-Rawi

Midfielders: Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Abdullah Al-Ahrak, Karim Boudiaf, Salem Al-Hajri, Boualem Khoukhi, Ahmed Moein, Ahmed Fatehi, Ali Afif

Forwards: Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Group B Fixtures

Matchday 1

Argentina vs Colombia | Kick Off - 23:00 (GMT) 15 June 2019

Paraguay vs Qatar | Kick Off - 20:00 (GMT) 16 June 2019

Matchday 2

Colombia vs Qatar | Kick Off - 22:30 (GMT) 19 June 2019

Argentina vs Paraguay | Kick Off - 01:30 (GMT) 20 June 2019

Matchday 3

Qatar vs Argentina | Kick Off - 20:00 (GMT) 23 June 2019

Colombia vs Paraguay | Kick Off - 20:00 (GMT) 23 June 2019

Group C

Mexico v Uruguay - International Friendly

Uruguay

No Matter what tournament it is Uruguay are always in with a chance of being there or thereabouts. They have a promising midfield with the likes of Lucas Torreira and Rodrigo Bentancur, in defence, they have the experience of Godin, and up top, they have the deadly finishing of Cavani and Suarez. Can they make it a tournament to remember and repeat the success of 2011?

Uruguay Squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Campaña, Martín Silva

Defenders: José Giménez, Diego Godín, Giovanni González, Marcelo Saracchi, Diego Laxalt, Sebastián Coates, Martín Cáceres

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolás Lodeiro, Nahitan Nández, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Gastón Pereiro

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Cristhian Stuani, Maxi Gómez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Edinson Cavani

Ecuador

Ecuador in recent times have been struggling for form. They haven't won a game yet in 2019 and they will be hoping to put that record straight when they take on Uruguay in their first game of the Copa America. The Ecuador squad features former West Ham Player Enner Valencia and they are captained by Antonio Valencia who is due to leave Manchester United this Summer.

Ecuador Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez, Pedro Ortíz, Máximo Banguera

Defenders: Arturo Mina, Robert Arboleda, Pedro Pablo Velasco, Cristian Ramírez, Xavier Arreaga, José Quintero, Beder Caicedo, Gabriel Achilier

Midfielders: Romario Ibarra, Renato Ibarra, Carlos Gruezo, Ayrton Preciado, Jefferson Intriago, Antonio Valencia, Jefferson Orejuela, Andrés Chicaiza, Jhegson Méndez

Forwards: Carlos Garcés, Ángel Mena, Enner Valencia

Japan

Another special guest for this years edition of the Copa Ameircan Japan will be looking to impress on the South American stage and will be hoping to do better than they did when they were first invited to the competition back in 1999 where they drew one game and lost two.

Japan Squad

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima, Ryosuke Kojima, Keisuke Osako

Defenders: Daiki Sugioka, Ko Itakura, Naomichi Ueda, Teruki Hara, Daiki Suga, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tomoki Iwata, Yugo Tatsuta

Midfielders: Yuta Nakayama, Kota Watanabe, Gaku Shibasaki, Tatsuya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Koji Miyoshi, Taishi Matsumoto, Hiroki Abe, Takefusa Kubo

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Shinji Okazaki

Chile

Argentina v Chile: Championship - Copa America Centenario

The current reigning champions of South America winning the trophy for the first time in their history in 2015, they followed this up in 2016 by retaining their title. Since then times have changed, they missed out on the 2018 world cup and if they are to make it three Copa Americas in a row they are going to need a lot to go their way but in tournament football, strange things can happen!

Chile Squad

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortés, Yerko Urra

Defenders: Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Mauricio Isla, Jean Beausejour, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Óscar Opazo, Igor Lichnovsky

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, José Pedro Fuenzalida, Pedro Pablo, Erick Pulgar, Diego Valdés, Esteban Pavez

Forwards: Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas, Nicolás Castillo, Ángelo Sagal, Júnior Fernándes

Group C Fixtures

Matchday 1

Uruguay vs Ecuador | Kick Off - 23:00 (GMT) 16 June 2019

Japan vs Chile | Kick Off - 00:00 (GMT) 18 June 2019

Matchday 2

Uruguay vs Japan | Kick Off - 00:00 (GMT) 21 June 2019

Ecuador vs Chile | Kick Off - 00:00 (GMT) 22 June 2019

Matchday 3

Chile vs Argentina | Kick Off - 00:00 (GMT) 25 June 2019

Ecuador vs Japan | Kick Off - 00:00 (GMT) 25 June 2019