Yverdon-Sport vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

The stakes are high for Yverdon-Sport when they take on FC Zurich at the Stade Municipal in the Swiss Super League season finale on Thursday. While Paolo Tramezzani’s men find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, they sit one point behind fourth-placed Winterthur in safety, making this a must-win if they look to preserve their top-flight status.

Yverdon-Sport were left spitting feathers in the relegation dogfight as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Winterthur after giving up their two-goal lead at the Stadion Schützenwiese.

With that result, Tramezzani’s side have failed to taste victory in nine straight games, losing four and claiming five draws since March’s 3-2 win over Servette.

Yverdon currently sit rock-bottom in the relegation-round table with 36 points, one point and two places behind fourth-placed Winterthur, just above the relegation playoff spot.

FC Zurich, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a 3-2 loss against St. Gallen at Kybunpark.

Before that, Ricardo Moniz’s men snapped their three-game losing streak courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Grasshopper Zurich on May 10, three days before thrashing Winterthur 4-1 on home turf.

Zurich currently leads the way at the top of the relegation-round standings with 53 points, one point and one place above second-placed St. Gallen.

Yverdon-Sport vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Zurich boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Yverdon-Sport have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Yverdon are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home matches, claiming three wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Zurich fave failed to win their most recent four away games, picking up just one point from a possible 12 since claiming back-to-back victories over Lugano and Grasshoppers in March.

Yverdon-Sport vs FC Zurich Prediction

It is now or never for Yverdon-Sport as they look to beat the drop on the final day and guarantee their spot in the top flight for next season.

While Zurich will be playing for pride, they have struggled for results down the stretch of the season, and we are tipping Yverdon to snatch a close victory in this one.

Prediction: Yverdon-Sport 2-1 FC Zurich

Yverdon-Sport vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yverdon-Sport to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Zurich’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the visitors’ last six outings)

