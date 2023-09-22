Yverdon vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023 

Basel visit the Stade Municipal on Sunday (September 24) to face Yverdon in the Swiss Super League, aiming to return to winning ways after four games.

The RotBlau began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to St. Gallen but bounced back with a 5-2 demolition of Winterthur. However, Timo Schultz's side have lost twice and drawn once since then. Consecutive defeats to Grasshopper and Lausanne-Sport was followed by a 2-2 stalemate against leaders Zurich.

With four points from five games, Basel are down in ninth place in the standings, two places adrift of Yverdon, who have accrued four points more.

Meanwhile, it has been a good start to life back in the top flight for Marco Schällibaum's side. Yverdon gained promotion from the Swiss Challenge League.

Their only blot so far has been a 6-1 thrashing against Lugano on matchday three. However, that was offset by a stunning 9-0 shellacking of Haute-Gruyere in the Swiss Cup first round.

At the weekend, though, Yverdon saw their domestic cup journey end following a 1-0 loss to Rapperswil.

Yverdon vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 clashes between the two sides, with Basel winning 15 and losing five.

Basel have won their last seven clashes with Yverdon, last losing to them in August 2000 (1-0 in the Nationalliga A).

Basel have won their last four games at Yverdon, scoring at least twice.

After winning back-to-back games, scoring 13 goals, Yverdon are winless in their last two outings, scoring once

Basel are unbeaten in four games, winning twice: both came in the Swiss Cup and on both occasions, the RotBlau scored eight goals: 8-1 vs Saint-Blaise and 8-0 vs Bosporus.

Yverdon vs Basel Prediction

Yverdon might be ranked higher than Basel in the standings but have fizzled out lately. The RotBlau, in comparison, are coming off a stunning 8-0 win in the cup. So, riding their momentum, they should pull off another win.

Prediction: Yverdon 0-2 Basel

Yverdon vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No