Yverdon vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Yverdon will welcome FC Zurich to Stade Municipal for a Swiss Super League round 27 clash on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat away to Winterthur last weekend. Boubacar Fofana and Luca Zuffi scored on either side of Aymen Mahious to guide their side to victory.

FC Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Young Boys. Nigerian midfielder Ifeanyi Matthew broke the deadlock in the opening seconds and his side held on to claim all three points.

The victory left FCZ in third spot in the table, having garnered 42 points from 26 games. Yverdon are ninth with 30 points to show for their efforts in 26 games.

Yverdon vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides. Zurich have 15 wins to their name, Yverdon were victorious on four occasions while seven games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Yverdon claimed a 3-0 home win.

Zurich's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Yverdon's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Zurich have the joint-best defensive away record in the league with 15 goals conceded in 13 games on their travels (level with Young Boys).

Zurich have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Yverdon vs FC Zurich Prediction

Yverdon have had a relatively impressive campaign on their return to the top flight. However, they lost their last three games on the bounce and confidence could be low in Alessandro Mangiarratti's camp. They claimed a rare head-to-head victory last month but their current form does not suggest that they can build on this.

FC Zurich are fresh off a morale-boosting victory over defending champions Young Boys. They proved their defensive solidity to shut out the current league leaders and will be keen to avenge their loss in this fixture last time out.

Yverdon's games tend to be high-scoring, in contrast to Zurich's compact style. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Yverdon 1-2 FC Zurich

Yverdon vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals