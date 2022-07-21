Zalaegerszegi vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | 2022 Club friendlies

AC Milan will continue their pre-season with a trip to Hungary to take on Zalaegerszegi TE at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszegi on Saturday in a friendly.

The Rossoneri ended their decade-long wait for the Scudetto last season and are now preparing to defend it next campaign. Stefano Pioli's team beat Bergamo minnows Almenno Lemine 3-0 in a training match last week before beating FC Koln 2-1 in the Telekom Cup.

With a little over three weeks left before the new season begins, Milan will look to ramp up their preparations.

Zalaegerszegi, meanwhile, have kept themselves busy this summer with a series of friendlies. Since last month, Gabor Boer's side have played six games, winning thrice.

However, all the sides they have come up against were local teams. Milan will be their toughest assignment yet, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hungarians have anything special in store for their illustrious visitors.

Zalaegerszegi vs AC Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have never met before.

Zalaegerszegi have scored ten goals in six friendlies, conceding eight, winning thrice, losing twice and drawing once.

Milan struck thrice against Lemine and two more against Koln.

The Rossoneri will play three more friendlies after this game - against Wolfesberger, Marseille and Vicenza Calcio - before starting their league campaign against Udinese on August 13

Zalaegerszegi, meanwhile, will play their last pre-season game before starting their league season on July 29

Zalaegerszegi vs AC Milan Prediction

Zalaegerszegi may have had more game time this offseason, but Milan are undoubtedly the better side in terms of squad quality.

Pioli may not field his best XI but has enough options to choose from. The gulf in quality is staggering. The Zete may opt to play defensively to frustrate their illustrious visitors, but the Rossoneri should have enough to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Zalaegerszegi 0-3 AC Milan.

Zalaegerszegi vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Milan (The Rossoneri are a far better team on paper).

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 (Milan have an array of attacking assets at their disposal).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No.

