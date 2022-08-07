Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Zalgiris will welcome Bodo/Glimt to the LFF Stadium in the second leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Bodo/Glimt continued their impressive goal-scoring form in the qualification campaign as the first leg at the Aspmyra Stadion ended in a 5-0 win for them. It was Zalgiris' first defeat in the competition thus far.

Zalgiris returned to winning ways in their league outing on Saturday as they defeated Banga 2-1 to retain their top spot in the A Lyga.

Bodo/Glimt had another prolific outing in their Eliteserien fixture on Saturday, defeating Odd 7-0 at home. They have been in terrific form in the qualifiers and, with a significant five-goal lead on aggregate, are clear favorites to qualify for the play-off round.

Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times in qualifying campaigns of various UEFA-affiliated competitions. The visitors are undefeated against the Lithuanian hosts, securing three wins while one game ended in a draw.

Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Zalgiris

Kipris Kažukolovs returned to the starting XI after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury and is in contention to play his first match in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.

There are no other reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts for this second-leg fixture.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt

There are no fresh absentees for Den Gule Horde as Sondre Brunstad Fet, Brede Moe, Morten Ågnes Konradsen and Ola Solbakken remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, Brede Moe, Ola Solbakken.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

Zalgiris (4-4-2): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK); Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Petar Mamic, Mario Pavelic, Marko Milickovic; Saulius Mikoliunas, Nicolas Gorobsov, Oliver Buff, Renan; Francis Kyeremeh, Fabien Ourega.

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery Larsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Amahl Pellegrino; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Sondre Sorli, Runar Espejord.

Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have been in incredible goal-scoring form in their recent games and have scored 27 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. Zalgiris have enjoyed a solid run in the qualifying campaign thus far but are expected to fall short of securing a win here against the free-scoring visitors.

Prediction: Zalgiris 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

