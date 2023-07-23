Zalgiris vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

Zalgiris will play host to Galatasaray at Vilniaus LFF Stadionas in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday.

Zalgiris vs Galatasaray Preview

Zalgiris entered the competition in the first qualifying round as champions of Lithuania. They defeated Macedonian side Struga 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the second qualifying round. The hosts are reaching this stage for the eighth time and will hope to make it to the third qualifying round as they did last season.

Zaliai Balti topped A Lyga (Lithuanian top flight) last season with a 21-point lead ahead of second-placed Kauno Zalgiris. They are still dominating the league in the new season but are tied at 52 points with second-placed Panevezys. Zalgiris boast two wins in their last five home meetings ahead of their first-ever clash with Galatasaray.

The visitors earned a direct passage to the second qualifying round after clinching the Turkish Super Lig last season. It was their 23rd title and a record in the championship. Galatasaray are returning to the UEFA Champions League following their last participation in 2021-22 when they failed to progress beyond the second qualifying round.

The Istanbul-based team have endured a rather tough preseason, winning just one game out of four friendlies. They will head for Vilnius on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Sturm Graz. However, Galatasaray will likely show their true face in the new season thanks to the arrival of five new players including center-forward Halil Dervisoglu.

Zalgiris vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zalgiris are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Zalgiris have scored 13 goals and conceded two in their last five matches.

Zalgiris have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

Galatasaray have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Zalgiris have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Galatasaray have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Zalgiris vs Galatasaray Prediction

Zalgiris’ top scorer Brazilian Renan Oliveira has left the outfit, leaving attack responsibilities henceforth for Nigerian striker Mathias Oyewusi, who netted nine goals last season. However, the hosts’ cohesive style of play could frustrate Galatasaray’s rich individualities.

Galatasaray will aim for a favorable outcome in the first leg and pull off the tie at home.

We expect the clash to end in a draw due to the determination of both teams and their similar strengths.

Prediction: Zalgiris 2-2 Galatasaray

Zalgiris vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zalgiris to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Galatasaray to score - Yes