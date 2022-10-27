Zamalek vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2022

Zamalek and Al Ahly will lock horns at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the Egyptian Super Cup on Friday.

Al Ahly and Zamalek are the most successful and second-most successful teams in the history of the competition, respectively, with 11 and four titles to their name. Al Ahly have qualified for the Egyptian Super Cup in the last 14 editions of the final.

Zamalek are back in the final after missing out last season. Al Ahly have suffered defeats in their last two appearances in the final on penalties. Zamalek inflicted a 4-3 loss on penalties in 2020 while Tala'ea El Gaish emerged as the winners with a 3-2 win on penalties last year.

Zamalek won the Egyptian Premier League and Egypt Cup last season and will be looking to complete a treble here. Al Ahly finished third in the league last season and suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Egypt Cup to Zamalek.

The two teams, who contest the famous Cairo derby, will be locking horns in the Egyptian Super Cup final for the eighth time.

Zamalek vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 243 times across all competitions, including friendlies. Al Ahly have dominated proceedings against El Abyad with 105 wins to their name. Zamalek have been able to record 59 wins while 80 games have ended in draws.

In the seven meetings in the Egyptian Super Cup finals, Al Ahly have five wins to their name while two games have gone Zamalek's way. Four of these seven meetings have ended in goalless draws and were decided on penalties.

Al Ahly are winless in their last two meetings against Zamalek, with the previous meeting between the two teams in the Egypt Cup final ending in a 2-1 win for Zamalek.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Zamalek vs Al Ahly Prediction

Both teams have kicked off their Egyptian Premier League campaign on a positive note and have recorded two wins in a row without conceding a goal. Al Ahly have a 100% record across all competitions this season and have not conceded a goal in their five games this term, including two preliminary round games in the CAF Champions League.

Zamalek have won their last six games across all competitions and will be looking to extend that winning run here. El Mared have struggled in their recent games against Zamalek and, having failed to win their last two finals, nerves might get the better of them in this game. We are backing Zamalek to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Zamalek 2-1 Al Ahly

Zamalek vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zamalek

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zamalek to score first - Yes

