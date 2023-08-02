Zamalek vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023

Zamalek will square off against Al Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium in the final group stage match of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Thursday.

Zamalek are third in the Group C standings with three points after two games and, after a winning start to their campaign, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Al-Shabab on Monday.

Al Nassr are at the top of the group standings, only ahead of Al-Shabab on goal difference. They played out a goalless draw in their campaign opener and, in their previous outing, overcame Monastir 4-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca both on target.

With the top two teams from each group progressing to the next round, this is a crucial match for both teams. Zamalek need a win while a draw will work in favor of Al Nassr.

Zamalek vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once in a competitive match thus far, with that meeting coming in the group stage of the Arab Club Championship Cup in 2017. Zamalek recorded a 2-1 win in that match, though neither team made it past the group stage.

Zamalek have just one win from their last four games in all competitions, having won the previous six matches in a row.

Al Nassr recorded their first win in six games last time around, having suffered two defeats and playing three draws in their previous five matches (including friendlies).

Al Nassr have failed to score in three of their last six games in all competitions. Zamalek, meanwhile, have scored at least one goal in 19 of their last 20 games.

Both teams have the joint-best attacking record in the competition at the moment, scoring four goals in two games.

Zamalek vs Al Nassr Prediction

El Fares El Abyad won the competition in 2003, which was their first and only appearance in the final of the competition. Al Nassr have not made it to the final of the competition yet.

Al-Alami seem to have the upper hand in terms of squad quality but have just one win from their last six games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three games in that period as well.

Zamalek have been slightly inconsistent in their recent games, with just one win from their last four outings, in which they have scored and conceded seven goals.

With the qualification for the knockout stage at stake, we expect the match to be closely contested and it should end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zamalek 2-2 Al Nassr

Zamalek vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ahmed Sayed to score or assist any time - Yes