Zamalek vs Dreams Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

Zamalek will play host to Dreams at Cairo International Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Zamalek vs Dreams Preview

The CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals get underway this weekend, with the two sides set to face off against each other for the first time. Zamalek began their campaign in the second round and have maintained a flawless run since then. They saw off the challenge of fellow Egyptian side Modern Future 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

El Nady El Malaky are in search of their second title in this competition following their success in 2018–19. Despite their impressive continental form, Zamalek are not having a good time in the Egyptian Premier League. They sit 12th on 21 points – 12 points behind top-placed Pyramids, although with two games in hand.

Trending

Dreams FC are enjoying their debut campaign in the CAF competition, eight years after earning promotion to the Ghanaian top flight. We are unsure how far their fairytale could continue in this competition. However, they seem not to be feeling huge pressure to deliver, as they have surpassed their initial objective for this edition.

Still Believe topped Group C in the group stage and saw off the challenge of Stade Malien 3-2 in the quarterfinals to reach this stage. The visitors recorded two away wins in the knockout stage – the first Ghanaian club to pull off that feat in 20 years. They will hope to upset the Egyptians in the first leg and do a better job at home.

Zamalek vs Dreams Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zamalek have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Zamalek have scored 10 goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Zamalek have won the superior competition, Caf Champions League, on five occasions.

Dreams have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Zamalek have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Dreams have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Zamalek vs Dreams Prediction

Ahmed Sayed Zizo is expected to lead the chase for Zamalek once more, after scoring three goals so far in the competition. The Egyptians will make the most of their home advantage after claiming a strong cushion ahead of the return leg.

Dreams FC’s stars Abdul Aziz Issah and John Antwi are among the top four scorers, with four goals each. They are the team’s main attacking threats.

Zamalek are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Zamalek 3-1 Dreams

Zamalek vs Dreams Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zamalek to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zamalek to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dreams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback