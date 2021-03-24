Zambia vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Reigning African champions Algeria resume their qualifying campaign for the 2021 African Cup of Nations with a trip to Zambia.

The holders have already sealed their place in the finals, having won thrice and drawn once from four games so far. They will aim to close out the qualifiers on a high.

They're at home to Botswana on the final matchday but first have the trip to Lusaka to deal with.

The Copper Bullets are languishing at the bottom of Group H with three defeats and just one win in their campaign so far.

They trail second-placed Zimbabwe by two points and another setback on Thursday would effectively end their hopes of playing in next year's championship.

Zambia won the prize in 2012, their first and only title so far, but have failed to qualify for the last two editions of the Afcon.

Zambia vs Algeria Head-To-Head

In 15 meetings between the sides, Zambia have won only four games against Algeria, and lost twice as many.

Their last clash ended in a win for the Desert Warriors, who thrashed the East African outfit 5-0 at home.

Photos from Monday evening’s training session at National Heroes stadium in Lusaka. Chipolopolo face Algeria at 21:00hours on Thursday in the #AFCONQ2021



The match will be live on ZNBC TV 1. pic.twitter.com/E2RC4naBFp — FAZ (@FAZFootball) March 23, 2021

Zambia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Zambia vs Algeria Team News

Zambia

Milutin Sredojevic has named a massive 33-player squad for this month's double header, including RB Salzburg players Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka. Meanwhile, in-form striker Brian Mwila has also been recalled.

Evans Kangwa is the only notable absentee as the Arsenal Tula striker misses out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Evans Kangwa

🇩🇿 Algeria squad’s for the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers #TeamDZ



New call-ups:



Ahmed Touba (RKC Waalwijk 🇳🇱)

Naoufel Khacef (CD Tondela 🇵🇹)

Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente 🇳🇱) pic.twitter.com/cAhqOjxhBM — DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ (@DZfoot_EN) March 21, 2021

Algeria

The Desert Warriors have some big names on their roster, including Riyad Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Islam Slimani, and Ramy Bensebaini.

Nice's Youcef Atal is currently recovering from COVID-19, while Mohamed Fares withdrew with an injury.

Injured: Mohamed Fares

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Youcef Atal

Zambia vs Algeria Predicted XI

Zambia (3-4-1-2): Cyril Chibwe; Tandi Mwape, Luka Banda, Adrian Chama; Amity Shamende, Kelvin Kapumbu, Gamphani Lungu, Bruce Masakanya; Kings Kangwa; Justin Shonga and Emmanuel Chabula.

Algeria (4-2-3-1): Rais M'Bolhi; Djamel Benlamri, Aissa Mandi, Mehdi Tahrat, Ramy Bensebaini; Adlene Guedioura, Ismael Bennacer; Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Rachid Ghezzal; Baghdad Bounedjah.

Zambia vs Algeria Prediction

Algeria have already secured their place in next year's finals, but that doesn't mean they won't take this match seriously.

Zambia have a challenge on their hands and might eke out a draw to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

Prediction: Zambia 2-2 Algeria