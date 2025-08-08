Zambia vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025 

Angola take on Zambia at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday in the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking for their first win of the campaign. Ranked 85th in the world, Angola began with a 2-0 loss to Morocco as Imad Riahi's strike coupled with an own goal from Joaquim Quinito got the job done for the Atlas Lions. Kenya then pegged them back in a 1-1 draw, as Jo Paciência's early opener for the Black Sable Antelopes was canceled out by Austin Odhiambo.

With just a point from two games, Pedro Gonçalves' side are down in fourth position in Group A as their chances of progressing into the knockout stages are looking bleak right now.

Zambia are the only team who have fared worse than Angola in the group, with the Copper Bullets getting defeated 2-0 by DR Congo in their first game. Following a cagey first half which failed to produce any goals, Ibrahim Matobo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute before Malanga Mwaku doubled their advantage 20 minutes later.

Avram Grant's side are rock bottom in Group A after their first match and need to pick up points sooner rather than later if they are to keep their chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Zambia vs Angola Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in history, and the spoils are equally shared right now with five wins for each and five draws too.

Zambia have failed to score in three of their last four games against Angola.

The Copper Bullets are winless in their last four games in all competitions.

Angola are winless in their last five games at the African Nations Championship, dating back to the 2018 edition.

The Black Sable Antelopes are ranked 85th in the world, while Zambia are just two positions above them.

Zambia vs Angola Prediction

It's a clash of two struggling sides with not much quality in their ranks. Angola are not the same team that romped to the COSAFA Cup triumph in June, while Zambia also began their campaign with a whimper.

As much as both would like to get a win here, this one could end in a draw.

Prediction: Zambia 1-1 Angola

Zambia vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

