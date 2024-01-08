Zambia vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Zambia will take on Cameroon in an international friendly at an undisclosed venue in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Both teams will get their 2023 AFCON campaign underway next week and will look to take this match as a good opportunity to warm up for the same. Zambia will face Congo DR in their campaign opener next Thursday while Cameroon will meet Guinea in their first game of the tournament on Monday.

Zambia will play for the first time since November when they lost 2-1 away to Niger in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Leicester City striker Patson Daka halved the deficit in the second half after Niger scored twice in the first half.

Cameroon will also take to the pitch for the first time since November. Libya held them to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifiers, with Olivier Ntcham scoring their only goal from the penalty spot.

Zambia vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times in all competitions thus far, with two meetings being friendlies. Cameroon have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with seven wins. Zambia have three wins to their name against their northern rivals and five games have ended in stalemates.

Eleven of the 15 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Cameroon are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Zambia, recording four wins. They last met in an international friendly, with Cameroon recording a 2-1 win.

Zambia have just one win in their last six friendlies, with that win coming against Uganda in October.

Cameroon are winless in their last eight friendlies, failing to score five times in that period.

Zambia vs Cameroon Prediction

Chipolopolo have qualified for the AFCON for the first time since 2015 and will be in good spirits ahead of the campaign opener. They have trained with a full squad ahead of this friendly and head coach Avram Grant is expected to field a strong starting XI in this match as they have a nine-day break until their campaign opener after this game.

Their squad is headlined by Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, and Lameck Banda, so they will look to build on their attacking prowess here.

The Indomitable Lions have struggled a bit recently and have just two wins in their last nine games, including friendlies. They are unbeaten against Zambia since 1997, which bodes well for them.

Head coach Rigobert Song has given André Onana a place in the squad for the AFCON while Frank Anguissa and Vincent Aboubakar are the other two big names.

Both coaches are likely to field strong squads for the match, so the game should make for an interesting watch. Nonetheless, as there is not much at stake in this friendly, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Zambia 2-2 Cameroon

Zambia vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Patson Daka to score or assist any time - Yes