Zambia vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025 

Zambia and Comoros will battle for three points in the COSAFA Cup on Friday (June 6th). The game will be played at The Toyota Stadium.
The Chipolopolo prepared for this game by suffering a 5-0 thrashing against Russia in a friendly. The hosts went behind to Maksim Glushenkov's eighth-minute strike, while Ilya Vakhania doubled their deficit just before halftime. Maksim Glushenkov completed his hat-trick after the break while Aleksey Batrakov also scored in the 73rd minute.
Comoros, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Rafiki Said's 24th-minute strike settled the contest.
Les Coelacantes will now turn their attention to the COSAFA Cup and have been grouped alongside Zambia and Botswana.
Zambia vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Zambia have four wins from six head-to-head games. One game was drawn while Comoros were victorious once.
- That sole victory came in the most recent game between the two sides in July 2024 when Comoros claimed a 1-0 victory in the COSAFA Cup.
- Four of the six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Zambia's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Six of Comoros' last seven games have produced less than three goals or more.
- Zambia form guide: L-W-W-W--D Comoros form guide: W-L-W-W-D
Zambia vs Comoros Prediction
Zambia will fancy their chances of topping this group and are arguably the favorites of advancing to the semifinal ahead of Botswana. Avram Grant's side dropped one spot to 88th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings and their loss to Russia ended their five-game unbeaten run (four wins).
Comoros have been on an upward trajectory in the last few months and have lost just one of their last nine games (four wins). They are 105th in the last FIFA World Rankings and will be confident of getting a positive result here as they are unbeaten in the last two head-to-head games having lost the first four.
We are backing Zambia to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Zambia 2-1 Comoros
Zambia vs Comoros Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Zambia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals