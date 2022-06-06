Zambia vs Comoros prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Comoros will be looking to make it two wins from two in Group H of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers when they visit the National Heroes Stadium Stadium to face Zambia on Tuesday.

The hosts, who were handed an opening-day defeat, will be looking to quickly bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

Zambia were on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat away to Ivory Coast in their group opener on Friday.

The Chipolopolo now return home where they are on a two-game unbeaten run, claiming one win and one draw in that time.

However, Zambia will fancy their chances of picking up their first win of the qualifiers as they take on an opposing side who they have beaten in each of the last two meetings between the teams.

Elsewhere, Comoros got their qualification campaign off to a flyer as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Lesotho last time out.

They have now won three of their last four games across all competitions, with January’s 2-1 loss to Cameroon being the exception.

While Comoros will look to pick up a third successive victory, they have managed just one win from their last six away games, losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

Zambia vs Comoros Head-To-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the sides, with Zambia winning both of their previous two encounters.

Zambia Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Comoros Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Zambia vs Comoros Team News

Zambia

Zambia came out unscathed against Ivory Coast last time out and boasts a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Comoros

Off the back of a dominant win over Lesotho, manager Amir Abdou could name an unchanged starting lineup on Tuesday. There are no injuries or suspension concerns for Comoros.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Zambia vs Comoros Predicted XI

Zambia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toaster Nsabata; Lubambo Musonda, Frankie Musonda, Tandi Mwape, Rodrick Kabwe; Lameck Banda, Enock Mwepu, Evans Kangwa; Patson Daka, Prince Mumba, Fashion Sakala

Comoros Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ali Ahamada; Mohamed Youssouf, Younn Zahary, Abdel Hakim Abdallah, Saïd Bakari; Fouad Bachirou, Rafidine Abdullah; Faïz Selemani, Youssouf M'Changama, Kassim M'Dahoma; El Fardou Ben

Zambia vs Comoros Prediction

Despite their disappointing opening-day performance, Zambia head into the game as slight favourites to come away with all three points. While we expect Comoros to put up a fight, we are backing the hosts to make amends for Friday’s loss and pick up their first win of the qualifiers.

Prediction: Zambia 2-1 Comoros

