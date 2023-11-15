Zambia vs Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Zambia and Congo will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Ndola on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Uganda in an international friendly last month. Patson Daka broke the deadlock from the spot in the sixth minute while Fashion Sakala doubled his side's lead just past the hour-mark. Daka completed his brace in the 69th minute.

Congo, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Gambia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September. Gaius Makouta and Silvere Ganvoula gave them a two-goal lead at the break but second-half goals from Yankuba Minteh and Mohamed Badamosi ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

Les Diables Rouges will turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside Morocco, Tanzania, Niger and Zambia in Group E.

Zambia vs Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 14 occasions in the past. Zambia have eight wins to their name. Congo were victorious once, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2022 when Zambia claimed a 3-1 victory in a friendly.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Congo's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Zambia's last seven games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Zambia moved up one place to 81st in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Congo climbed to 106th position in the world.

Zambia vs Congo Prediction

Zambia are one of the trickiest sides on the continent, as they are not among the elites but are capable of going toe-to-toe with any side on their day. The Chipolopolo have never qualified for the World Cup and are the second-favorites in this group behind Morocco.

Congo are not much fancied to finish in the top two in this group and their historical record against their hosts highlights the difference between the two sides.

We are backing Zambia to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zambia 2-0 Congo

Zambia vs Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zambia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals