Zambia vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Zambia and Guinea will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

The Chipolopolo come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Benin in another friendly on Sunday morning.

Kelvin Kampamba put them ahead in the 23rd minute, while Cebio Soukou equalized for Benin 10 minutes before the break. Tosin Aiyegun stepped off the bench to complete the turnaround in the 83rd minute.

Guinea were impressive in a goalless draw against South Africa at the Guldensporen Stadion in Belgium on Friday.

Zambia vs Guinea Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides and Guinea have been superior in three previous matches, with three wins to their name. Zambia were victorious on two occasions, while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship in January 2021. Two second-half goals by Victor Kantabadouno and Spencer Sautu saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Zambia have managed two wins from their last five matches, while Guinea are currently on a four-game winless run.

Zambia form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Guinea form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Zambia vs Guinea Team News

Zambia

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the 2012 African champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guinea

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was initially included in Guinea's 23-man squad but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Naby Keita

Suspension: None

Zambia vs Guinea Predicted XI

Zambia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toaster Nsabata (GK); Dominic Chanda, Propser Chiluya, Frankie Musonda, Tandi Mwape; Kelvin Kampamba, Kings Kangwa, Enock Mwepu,; Lameck Banda, Lungu Ghampani, Rodrick Kabwe

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Kone (GK); Issiaga Sylla, Ibrahima Conte, Ousmane Kante, Antoine Conte; Aguibou Camara, Amadou Diawara, Ibrahima Cisse; Ilaix Moriba, Serhou Guirassy, Thierno Barry

Zambia vs Guinea Prediction

The two sides are fairly evenly matched and they each come into the game in virtually identical form.

However, Guinea have been more consistent over the last two years and also have more proven players at the highest levels. We are backing the Syli National to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zambia 0-1 Guinea

