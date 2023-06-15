Zambia vs Ivory Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Zambia host Ivory Coast at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday (June 17) in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to the Elephants but have bounced back and are now on the verge of securing a spot in the finals next year. Zambia beat Lesotho 2-0 in their last group game, with Leicester City striker Patson Daka scoring both goals for Avram Grant's men.

Zambia are second in the group with nine points from 12 games and will guarantee qualification with maximum points on Saturday.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, have had an impressive qualifying campaign, having already confirmed qualification as the hosts. They beat Comoros 2-0 in their last qualifying game. Ibrahim Sangare scoring the opening goal before Barcelona's Franck Kessie doubled their advantage just before the hour mark.

The visitors are atop the standings with ten points.

Zambia vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten meetings between the two sides. Zambia lead 6-3.

Zambia have lost their last two games in the fixture after losing one of their previous eight.

Ivory Coast are without a clean sheet in three games in this fixture.

The Elephants have the best defensive record in Group H, conceding twice.

The Chipolopolo have kept one clean sheet in six outings.

Ivory Coast are 45th in the FIFA rankings, 41 places above Zambia.

Zambia vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Zambia's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins, and they will look to bounce back here. They're unbeaten in three home games.

Cote d'Ivoire, meanwhile, have won their last two games and have lost just one of their last five. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Zambia 1-3 Ivory Coast

Zambia vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ivory Coast

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes