Zambia vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

It's the first versus the last in Group A, with Kenya taking on Zambia in the 2024 African Nations Championship in the final group fixture. Co-hosts of the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya are currently leading the race to reach the quarter-finals with seven points in three games.

The Harambee Stars began their campaign with a 1-0 win over DR Congo but were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola in the next. But in a mouthwatering clash with Morocco, Kenya once again came up big, beating the Atlas Lions courtesy of Ryan Ogam's lone goal.

With DR Congo and Morocco also mathematically in the race to finish inside the top two, Group A is witnessing a fierce three-way horse race for the quarter-final spots.

Standing in debutant Kenya's way are Zambia, who are already down and out following a miserable run which has seen them lose all three fixtures so far to remain pointless at the bottom of the Group A table.

DR Congo inflicted a 2-0 loss upon them in their opening game, which truly appeared to set the tone for the remainder of their campaign. The Copper Bullets then let in a late goal to lose 2-1 to Angola, while Morocco piled further misery with a 3-1 loss.

Zambia vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 34 clashes between the sides in the past, with Zambia winning 21 times and losing to Kenya just six times.

After winning seven times in a row between March 1990 and April 2000, Zambia have won just twice from their next six.

In their last encounter in October 2020, Kenya beat Zambia 2-1 in a friendly game.

This will be the first clash between the sides at the African Nations Championship.

Zambia vs Kenya Prediction

The Harambee Stars are currently leading in Group A, but Morocco and DR Congo are not far behind, sitting just a point behind them. Anything but a win could complicate things for Kenya, who have impressed in their Championship debut so far.

With Zambia struggling to find their feet, we expect Kenya to see them off rather comfortably and seal their place in the last eight of the competition.

Prediction: Zambia 0-2 Kenya

Zambia vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

