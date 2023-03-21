Zambia vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

Zambia and Lesotho lock horns in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday (March 23) at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The Copper Bullets are second in Group H with three points in two games, trailing leaders Cote d'Ivoire by just a point.

They started their campaign with a 3-1 loss to the Elephants but recovered to beat Comoros in a 2-1 comeback win. The now retired midfielder Enock Mwepu and Kings Kangwa combined to overturn an early deficit after Ben Nabouhane had the visitors in front in the 13th minute.

Zambian coach Avram Grant has called up a 27-man squad for this month's fixtures, including Leicester City star Patson Daka and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala.

Lesotho, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the group with just one point. They lost their opening game 2-0 to Comoros but eked out a point in a goalless stalemate to Cote d'Ivoire.

With four more games remaining, the Crocodiles will look to turn it around and secure their place in the AFCON tournament for the first time.

Zambia vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the two sides, with Zambia leading 7-2.

This will be their first clash since June 2021 when Lesotho beat Zambia 2-1 in the COSAFA Cup.

Only two games between the sides have ended in stalemates - 0-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 1972 and a 1-1 draw in another qualifier in 2013,

Zambia have lost their last two international games (1-0 vs Mali and 4-2 vs Israel, both friendlies).

Lesotho are yet to score in the AFCON qualifiers - Botswana and Liberia are the only other teams who are still goalless.

Despite languishing at the bottom of their group, Lesotho have conceded (2) half the number of goals as Zambia (4).

Zambia vs Lesotho Prediction

Zambia are ranked 59 places above Lesotho and have named a pretty strong squad for this month's double-header, led by Daka. Lesotho are inexperienced in comparison, and their lack of genuine quality makes it difficult to see them getting out of the game.

Prediction: Zambia 2-1 Lesotho

Zambia vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zambia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

