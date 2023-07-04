Zambia vs Malawi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2023

Reigning champions Zambia will get their title defense underway against Malawi at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams have been drawn alongside Comoros and Seychelles in Group B of the competition. Zambia won their sixth COSAFA Cup title last year while Malawi failed to make it past the group stage.

This year, there has been a change in the format of the competition, with all teams playing in the group stage. In the previous editions, the top four teams as per the FIFA rankings entered the tournament in the knockout stage.

Zambia played Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month, recording a 3-0 win. Malawi also last played in the AFCON qualifiers in June, holding Ethiopia to a goalless draw.

Both teams head into the campaign opener with more than two weeks of rest and preparation time.

COSAFA @COSAFAMEDIA The @HOLLYWOODBETS #COSAFACup2023 gets under way on Wednesday at the King Zwelithini Stadium in #Durban with the potential for a new champion to be crowned in the 12-team regional showpiece event. Read our preview! bit.ly/3pvSLWv The @HOLLYWOODBETS #COSAFACup2023 gets under way on Wednesday at the King Zwelithini Stadium in #Durban with the potential for a new champion to be crowned in the 12-team regional showpiece event. Read our preview! bit.ly/3pvSLWv https://t.co/qKWoj1kNuY

Zambia vs Malawi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbors have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 79 times in all competitions. Zambia have the upper hand in these meetings with 43 wins. Malawi have 19 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

They have met eight times in the COSAFA Cup. Zambia have the better record in these meetings with four wins while Malawi are not far behind with three wins while just one meeting has ended in a draw.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Zambia failing to score thrice and Malawi failing to score twice in that period.

Zambia have won three of their last four games in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding four goals.

Malawi are winless in their last eight games in all competitions, with six games ending in draws.

Zambia vs Malawi Prediction

Chipolopolo have won three of their four games in 2023, scoring at least two goals apiece in three games. They have kept a couple of clean sheets in that period as well.

The Flames have been in poor form recently and are winless in all competitions since last July. They have just one win in their last eight COSAFA Cup games as well.

Interestingly, they have been the better side in the 21st century against their Western rivals, with six wins in 12 games, who have four wins. Nonetheless, considering Zambia's record in the competition and current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Zambia 2-1 Malawi

Zambia vs Malawi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zambia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes