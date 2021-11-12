Zambia vs Mauritania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Zambia and Mauritania will square off in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Equatorial Guinea last month. Fashion Sakala and Federico Bikoro scored second-half goals to restore parity at fulltime.

Mauritania also shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Tunisia on home turf. Dogged defending from the Lions of Chinguetti saw them hold on for a point in a game that was dominated by the visitors.

Mauritania have already been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022 while Zambia have an outside shot at finishing top of the group in the event of unlikely results.

Zambia vs Mauritania Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides at international level.

The hosts were victorious in their sole clash back in September on matchday one of the qualifiers. Enock Mwepu and Prince Mumba scored in either half to guide Zambia to a 2-1 away victory.

Both sides are on a poor run of form and each have just one win from their last five matches.

Zambia form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Mauritania form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Zambia vs Mauritania Team News

Zambia

Leicester City forward Patson Daka headlines the squad to take on Mauritania and Tunisia.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu as well as Edward Chilufya have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Edward Chilufya, Enock Mwepu

Suspension: None

Mauritania

Coach Gerard Buscher called up 24 players to dispute the qualifiers against Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zambia vs Mauritania Predicted XI

Zambia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cyril Chibwe (GK); Benedict Chepeshi, Benson Sakala, Dominic Chanda, Prosper Chiluya; Cletus Chama, Kelvin Kampamba; Moses Phiri, Fashion Sakala, Lubambo Musonda; Patson Daka

Mauritania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Namori Diaw (GK); Rachid Medjiba, Aly Abeid, Bakary N'Diaye, Diadie Diarra; Mohamed Dellahi, Abdellahi Mahmoud, Almike N'Diaye; Bessam, Mamadou Niass, Adama Ba

Zambia vs Mauritania Prediction

Neither side's form is a source of optimism but home advantage installs Zambia as favorites in the game. The Chipolopolo have flattered to deceive in these qualifiers but will want to end on a high by winning their final home game.

It will not be an easy task though, as Mauritania have shown their defensive nous and are likely to defend very deep. However, we are backing the hosts to secure maximum points with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zambia 1-0 Mauritania

Edited by Peter P