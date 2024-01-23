Zambia vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Zambia will lock horns with Morocco at the Stade de San Pédro in their final group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) on Wednesday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaigns, with Zambia playing back-to-back draws and Morocco having a draw and a win from two games thus far.

Zambia, who won their maiden title in 2012, have not made it to the knockout stage of the competition since. In their previous outing, Patson Daka rescued a point with an 88th-minute header after Simon Msuva gave Tanzania the lead in the 11th minute.

The 1976 champions began their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Tanzania thanks to goals from Romain Saïss, Azzedine Ounahi, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Achraf Hakimi gave them a good start with a sixth-minute opener in their previous outing against DR Congo. Silas Katompa Mvumpa rescued a point for DR Congo, scoring the equalizer in the 76th minute, just 12 minutes after coming off the bench.

With just three points separating first-placed Morocco and last-placed Tanzania in the Group F table, all four teams in the group remain in contention to qualify for the knockout round.

Zambia vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 18 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the 1976 winners have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 10 wins. Zambia have six wins in this fixture and just two meetings have ended in stalemates.

They have met twice at the AFCON, with both meetings coming in the group stage. The Atlas Lions have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording a win in 1986 and playing out a draw in 1998.

The 2012 winners have just one win in the last eight games in this fixture, failing to score in five games in that period.

Zambia vs Morocco Prediction

Chipolopolo are making their first appearance at the AFCON after three editions and have done well in the competition thus far, playing back-to-back 1-1 draws. Interestingly, they are winless in their last eight games at the AFCON, with seven games ending in draws.

Roderick Kabwe, who had started in both games in the group stage, is out with a suspension, so head coach Avram Grant is expected to start Lubambo Musonda in his absence.

The Atlas Lions failed to build on their impressive win in the campaign opener and dropped points against DR Congo on Sunday. They have scored at least once in their last 11 games at the AFCON, so are expected to continue their goalscoring run in this match.

With the qualification into the next stage at stake, neither side can afford to lose here. Zambia have played out three consecutive 1-1 draws, including friendlies, and have drawn seven of their last eight games at the AFCON. Morocco, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last seven games in the competition.

With that in mind, the two teams are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zambia 1-1 Morocco

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Patson Daka to score or assist any time - Yes