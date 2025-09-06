Zambia vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Zambia will invite Morocco to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. The visitors have booked their spot at the main event next year, while Chipolopolo are still in contention to secure a second-place finish in the Group E standings and earn a place in the second round.

The hosts were last in action in the African Nations Championship last month and were eliminated from the group stage after losing all four games. They last met Tanzania in the World Cup qualifiers in June and suffered a 1-0 loss.

The Atlas Lions maintained a 100% record in the qualifiers last week, recording a 5-0 home win over Niger. Ismael Saibari bagged a first-half brace while Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane, and Azzedine Ounahi added goals after the break.

Zambia vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 21 times in all competitions. The Atlas Lions have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. The hosts have six wins, and two games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in June 2024, and the visitors recorded a 2-1 win.

They last met in the African Nations Championship group stage in August, and the Atlas Lions recorded a comfortable 3-1 win.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Their nine meetings in the World Cup qualifiers have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having four wins.

Notably, the Copper Bullets have a 100% home record in World Cup qualifiers against the visitors.

Three of their last four meetings in the World Cup qualifiers have produced over 2.5 goals.

Zambia vs Morocco Prediction

Chipolopolo will play their first home game in 2025 and will look to give a good account of themselves. They have lost their last four meetings against the visitors, scoring one goal apiece in three, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Atlas Lions became the first African team to book their place in the 2026 World Cup last week and will look to maintain their 100% record here. They have scored 19 goals in six games and are strong favorites.

Considering the goalscoring form of the two teams in the qualifiers and recent history, we back the visitors to register a win.

Prediction: Zambia 1-2 Morocco

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

