Zambia vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025 

Zambia host Niger on Monday for their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the first round, as both sides look to keep their progression hopes alive. With nine points from seven games, the Copper Bullets are down in fourth position in Group E and cannot qualify for the showpiece directly. However, they can still secure the second position and move into the next round.
But for that, they would have to beat Niger, who currently occupy the second place in the group and need only a draw to advance into the second round of the qualifiers.
Avram Grant's side beat Tanzania 1-0 earlier this week, with Junior Sakala netting the only goal of the game in the 75th minute to earn them all three points and keep them in the race for the World Cup.
Niger have picked just one more win than Zambia and sit with 12 points in seven qualifying fixtures. This includes a 3-1 triumph over Congo this week. Daniel Sosah, Youssouf Oumarou, and Adebayor Adje netted apiece to give them a three-goal cushion before Deo Bassinga pulled one back for Congo in stoppage time, although it was too little too late.
It was their second consecutive victory in the ongoing qualifying campaign - another one next week in their final clash would seal their place in the playoffs.
Zambia vs Niger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with one win for each and two draws.
- In the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, Niger beat Zambia 2-1 on 21 November 2023.
- In six games this year, Niger have won and lost three times each.
- Zambia are ranked 85th in the world, while Niger are in 117th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.
Zambia vs Niger Prediction
The Copper Bullets have a slim chance here and will definitely leave everything on the pitch to fight for it. Niger, though, are a stronger side on paper and seemed to be in form too, winning their last two qualifying fixtures.
The Menas could face some resistance here, but we expect them to come away with a victory.
Prediction: Zambia 1-2 Niger
Zambia vs Niger Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Niger to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes