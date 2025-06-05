Zambia vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Zambia and Sudan face off in a thrilling friendly matchup at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since June 2021, when the Chipolopolo secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of an 88th-minute strike from Amity Shamende.
Zambia were left red-faced in their last outing as they suffered a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Russia in a friendly at the VTB Arena back in March.
Avram Grant's men had won each of their previous four matches across all competitions, including consecutive victories over Chad, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Chipolopolo currently lead the way at the top of Group G in the qualifiers with 13 points from six games, one point above second-placed Ivory Coast.
Elsewhere, Sudan were held to a 1-1 draw by South Sudan in their World Cup qualifying clash last time out after conceding a 98th-minute equalizer.
With that result, James Kwesi Appiah’s side have gone six back-to-back games without defeat across all competitions, picking up two draws and four wins since a 4-0 loss against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back in November.
Sudan have picked up 12 points from their six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to sit third in Group B, one point behind first-placed DR Congo.
Zambia vs Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Zambia hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 23 meetings between the two nations.
- Sudan have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Zambia are unbeaten in six of their last eight games against Appiah’s men across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since February 2012.
- Sudan are on a run of four consecutive friendly matches without defeat, picking up three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Kuwait in June 2023.
Zambia vs Sudan Prediction
Zambia and Sudan will be looking to gather momentum ahead of their return to the World Cup qualifiers and we anticipate an exciting matchup at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid.
Sudan have been tough to beat of late and we predict they will turn in another resilient team display here.
Prediction: Zambia 1-1 Sudan
Zambia vs Sudan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Sudan’s last eight outings)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of Sudan’s last six games)